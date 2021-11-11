Bill Murray (Dr. Peter Venkman)

The Illinois native’s notable film credits also include Caddyshack, Little Shop of Horrors, Groundhog Day, Charlie’s Angels, The Royal Tenenbaums, Lost in Translation, Zombieland, A Very Murray Christmas, The Jungle Book, Saturday Night Live and The French Dispatch. Murray was previously married to Margaret Kelly from 1981 to 1996 and to Jennifer Butler from 1997 to 2007. He shares sons Luke and Homer with Kelly, as well as sons Cooper, Cal, Lincoln and Jackson with Butler.