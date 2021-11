Dan Aykroyd (Dr. Raymond Stantz)

The SNL veteran also appeared in The Blues Brothers, The Real Ghostbusters, The Coneheads, Spies Like Us, Driving Miss Daisy, My Girl, Tommy Boy, Pearl Harbor, Crossroads, 50 First Dates, Christmas with the Kranks and Hotel Paranormal. He has been married to Donna Dixon since 1983 and they share daughters Danielle (stage name Vera Sola), Belle and Stella.