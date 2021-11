Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore)

The Michigan native’s notable roles include Leadbelly, Highcliffe Manor, California Girls, The Last Precinct, Wild Palms, Sugar Hill, Paper Bullets, Miss Congeniality, Law & Order, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Transformers Prime, Grace and Frankie and L.A’s Finest. Hudson was previously married to Jeannie Moore, with whom he shares two sons. Following their 1976 split, he later married Linda Kingsberg and they welcomed two sons together.