Harold Ramis (Dr. Egon Spengler)

The comedy writer also appeared in SCTV, Baby Boom, Ghostbusters II, Airheads, Love Affair, The Last Kiss, Knocked Up and Year One. Ramis was previously married to Anne Plotkin from 1967 to 1984 He later wed Erica Mann in 1989. He shared daughter Violet with Plotkin and sons Julian and Daniel with Mann. He also welcomed daughter Mollie during a brief relationship with director Amy Heckerling. Ramis died in February 2014 at the age of 69.