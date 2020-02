Slumdog Millionaire – (81st) 2008

Slumdog Millionaire, a film about a Mumbai teen who becomes a contestant on the Indian version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, was a cultural phenomenon best known for its colorful, dizzying cinematography and soundtrack. The film starring Dev Patel and Freida Pinto won eight out of the 10 categories it was nominated for, the most for any film in 2008.