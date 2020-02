Birdman – (87th) 2014

Birdman, starring Michael Keaton and Emma Stone, followed the story of Riggan Thomson, a fading movie star desperate to prove his artistic chops by starring in a live Broadway play. The film, directed by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, won four awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, and overcame Alan Turing biopic The Imitation Game and The Theory of Everything.