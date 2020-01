Bradley Cooper

“I’m so incredibly thrilled for Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Lawrence Sher, Mark Bridges, Jeff Groth, Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland,” the Joker producer said. “Thank you to the Academy for recognizing their talent and contribution. Todd Phillips is a visionary and I couldn’t be happier for him. I’m truly honored to be a part of Joker.”