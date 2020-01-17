Diane Warren

“I love it. My eleventh time. So, five times in six years is pretty exciting. And this movie that the song was from came out almost a year ago. Chrissy Metz sings the song. So I’m really excited about it,” the songwriter nominee told Us Weekly exclusively at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s American Riviera Awards on January 16 after her work in Breakthrough was nominated for Best Original Song. “I stayed up all night with my friends waiting for the nominations … I was so excited. I was jumping up and down … I know people really like it.”