Elton John

“What incredible news to wake up to — ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ from Rocketman has been Oscar-nominated for Best Original Song!! This nomination means so much to me because I’m sharing it with Bernie Taupin,” the legendary musician, who previously won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 1994, said of his longtime writing partner. “The film Rocketman celebrates the magical journey Bernie and I have shared as musical soulmates and lifelong friends, and we are so proud to be recognized for the 53-year relationship we have shared as songwriter partners. Thank you to The Academy for this honor.”