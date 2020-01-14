Greta Gerwig

“I am brimming with happiness — thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you (that’s six!) to the Academy. This film of Little Women has been over 30 years in the making, from the very first time Louisa May Alcott and Jo March reached across time and space and made me believe I could be a writer and creator. Every single person who worked on this film poured their heart and soul into it, and we are all so grateful to the Academy for recognizing the collective effort. I am so personally proud of each person who worked on the film, and I am bursting with joy for all of them,” Gerwig said after Little Women scored six nominations, including a Best Picture nod. “I have to say a few names loudly, because I am just so deeply thrilled for them — my filmmaking partner/wizard/genius Saoirse Ronan, you are my inspiration and my honesty and my cocaptain, always, my baby girl superstar Florence Pugh, the Marmee of our dreams Laura Dern (woot! Marriage Story!), our gorgeously talented and ridiculously intelligent Emma Watson, the bright shining soul and life force Eliza Scanlen, our Queen Meryl, the quiet strength and world-class craft of Jayne Houdyshell, and the fifth March sister and all around prince Timothée Chalamet. The men who, as Louisa says, possess ‘chivalry worth having,’ Chris Cooper, Tracy Letts, James Norton, Bob Odenkirk, and Louis Garrel. The costumes of Jacqueline Durran, the sets of Jess Gonchor, and the music of Alexandre Desplat — they gave me such incredible gifts and each frame of the movie is filled with their skill and work and care. Amy Pascal, I have no words big enough but you know what is in my heart. Everyone at Sony and Columbia Pictures especially to Tom Rothman, my favorite sparring partner and tireless champion. Writing and directing this film was an honor and sharing it with audiences has been the most sincerely heart-warming journey. I hope our Little Women does for another generation of girls and women what it did for me: lights a fire to write your book, make your movie, sing your verse. From all of us Little Women and Men, thank you to the Academy.”