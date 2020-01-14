Kathy Bates

“Thank you to the Academy for this wonderful recognition. I am very proud of this film and it was truly an honor to work with the legendary Clint Eastwood on bringing the truth of Richard Jewell to light, along with the incredible Paul, Sam, Olivia, Jon, Nina, Ian and Niko. My hope is that this film brings the justice and peace Richard and Bobi Jewell deserve by shining a light on their story and his heroism,” the Richard Jewell star said after earning a nomination for Best Supporting Actress.