Leonardo DiCaprio

“I’d like to thank the Academy for recognizing my work along with the incredible performances of my fellow nominees. I’ve been incredibly fortunate, with this film, to have partnered with brilliant collaborators in Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie. This film is an homage to the city of Los Angeles, and I had the opportunity to portray an actor facing his own obsolescence, at a time when our culture was going through massive change,” the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star said. “This film in many ways is a tribute to all those who were a part of this industry. Cinema is, and continues to be a powerful form of free artistic expression. This film along with so many others this year, were truly original and impactful. I hope as we progress, we continue to see even more of them. I feel honored to be a part of it all. Thank you again.”