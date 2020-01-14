Scarlett Johansson

“Working with Noah Baumbach and Taika Waititi, respectively, has given me such deep artistic satisfaction; Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit are two great highlights of my career. I am deeply humbled by the Academy’s recognition of my work which would not have been possible without the support of the incredibly gifted actors and writer/directors that I’ve been so fortunate to collaborate with,” Johansson said after earning nominations for both Best Lead Actress for Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit. She is one of seven people this year to earn double nominations.