Oscars

Best Unseen Moments From the 2020 Oscars: Photos

By
Mahershala Ali and Laura Dern Unseen Moments at Oscars 2020
 A.M.P.A.S./Shutterstock
18
9 / 18

All Smiles

Dern beamed in a pic with Mahershala Ali after her big win.

 

Back to top