Oscars

Best Unseen Moments From the 2020 Oscars: Photos

By
OSCAR ISAAC and ELVIRA LIND Unseen Moments at Oscars 2020
 ABC/ARTURO HOLMES
18
7 / 18

On Their Own

Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind had no sense of urgency to leave their seats in the Dolby Theatre.

 

Back to top