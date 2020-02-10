Oscars

Best Unseen Moments From the 2020 Oscars: Photos

By
Shia LaBeouf and James Corden Unseen Moments at Oscars 2020
 Rob Latour/Shutterstock
18
4 / 18

The Golden Ticket

James Corden and Shia LaBeoufseemingly picked up extra tickets.  

 

Back to top