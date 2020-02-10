Oscars

Oscars 2020: Full List of Nominees and Winners

Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4

Short Film (Animated)
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Short Film (Live Action)
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor’s Window
Saria
A Sister

Documentary (Feature)
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

Documentary (Short Subject)
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

International Feature Film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite

