Oscars 2020: Full List of Nominees and Winners

Even More…

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Short Film (Animated)

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Short Film (Live Action)

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor’s Window

Saria

A Sister

Documentary (Feature)

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary (Short Subject)

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite