Oscars Oscars 2020: Full List of Nominees and Winners By Emily Longeretta February 9, 2020 So-dam Park as Ki-jung Kim and Woo-sik Choi as Ki-woo Park in 'Parasite.' CJ Entertainment 16 10 / 16 Writing (Original Screenplay) Knives OutMarriage Story1917Once Upon a Time in HollywoodParasite Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Line Just Launched at Nordstrom and Is Bound to Sell Out Fast These $24 Leggings From Amazon Are the Affordable Alternative to Lululemon Sleeping on These Silk Pillowcases Is One of the Best Things You Can Do For Your Skin More News