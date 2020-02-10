Oscars

Oscars 2020: Full List of Nominees and Winners

By
Oscars 2020 Winners Parasite
So-dam Park as Ki-jung Kim and Woo-sik Choi as Ki-woo Park in 'Parasite.' CJ Entertainment
16
10 / 16

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Back to top