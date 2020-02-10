Exclusive

Oscars 2020: Inside the Afterparties With the Kardashian-Jenner Family, Kerry Washington and More

By
Jessica Alba and Sofía Vergara Afterparties Oscars 2020
 Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage.com
23
12 / 23

Bombshells

Jessica Alba and Sofia Vergara both dazzled at the afterparties.

 

Back to top