Exclusive Oscars 2020: Inside the Afterparties With the Kardashian-Jenner Family, Kerry Washington and More By Sarah Hearon February 10, 2020 Emma McIntyre/VF20/WireImage.com 23 8 / 23 Date Night Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard cozied up at the Vanity Fair event. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Line Just Launched at Nordstrom and Is Bound to Sell Out Fast These $24 Leggings From Amazon Are the Affordable Alternative to Lululemon Sleeping on These Silk Pillowcases Is One of the Best Things You Can Do For Your Skin More News