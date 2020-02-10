Exclusive

Oscars 2020: Inside the Afterparties With the Kardashian-Jenner Family, Kerry Washington and More

By
Camila Mendes Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch Afterparties Oscars 2020
 Emma McIntyre/VF20/WireImage.com
23
5 / 23

Not in Riverdale Anymore

Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch kept close at the Vanity Fair bash.

 

Back to top