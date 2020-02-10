Exclusive

Oscars 2020: Inside the Afterparties With the Kardashian-Jenner Family, Kerry Washington and More

By
Heidi Klum Alessandra Ambrosio Kate Hudson and Lily Aldridge Afterparties Oscars 2020
 Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage.com
23
10 / 23

Power Group

Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio, Kate Hudson and Lily Aldridge posed for a group snap.

 

Back to top