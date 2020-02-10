Oscars

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, More Couples Dazzle at Oscars 2020

By
Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek Couples Dazzle at Oscars 2020
 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
22
5 / 22

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton 

The Bohemian Rhapsody costars dazzled at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Back to top