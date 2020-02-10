Oscars

Scarlett Johansson and Her Fiance Colin Jost Sizzle on Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

By
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Sizzle on Oscars 2020 Red Carpet
 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
5
2 / 5

A Vision in Gold

The Ghost in the Shell star looked back as her dress flowed behind her.

Back to top