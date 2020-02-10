Oscars

Scarlett Johansson and Her Fiance Colin Jost Sizzle on Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

By
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Sizzle on Oscars 2020 Red Carpet
 John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock
5
5 / 5

Power Couple

The twosome were the last two people on the Oscars red carpet.

Back to top