Oscars

Stars Bring Family Members to the 2020 Oscars: Charlize Theron, Tom Hanks and More

By
Keanu Reeves and his mother Patricia Taylor Stars Bring Family Members to 2020 Oscars
 DAVID SWANSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
5
2 / 5

Keanu Reeves

The Matrix star, 55, rocked a tuxedo, while his mom, 76, wore a white suit.

Back to top