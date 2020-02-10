Oscars

Reese Witherspoon and More Stars Watching the 2020 Oscars From Home

By
Reese Witherspoon Stars Watching the 2020 Oscars From Home
 Courtesy Reese Witherspoon/Instagram; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (inset)
5
1 / 5

Reese Witherspoon

The actress cheered on her Big Little Lies costar from home.

Back to top