Oscars Oscars 2021 Backstage Photos: What You Didn’t See on TV By Emily Longeretta April 26, 2021 Chris Pizzello/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock 7 2 / 7 Show Stealer Yuh-Jung Youn celebrated her win for best supporting actress for her role in Minari. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Taking the Edge Off! Celebrities Who Confessed to Being High at Awards Shows: Miley Cyrus and More Zac Efron Has Changed So Much Since His ‘High School Musical’ Days — See the Actor’s Transformation! These Homes Will Make Your Jaw Drop! See the Most Extravagant Celebrity Mansions in Hollywood More News