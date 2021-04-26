Oscars

Oscars 2021 Backstage Photos: What You Didn’t See on TV

By
Frances McDormand Chloe Zhao Oscars 2021 Backstage Photos What You Didnt See TV
 Chris Pizzello/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
7
6 / 7
podcast
LTG_AuraPendant_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

The Big Winner

Best Picture winner Nomadland was also honored for best actress and directing.

Back to top