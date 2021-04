Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher

The Best Actor in a Supporting Role nominee, 49, had his longtime love, 45, by his side as he walked the red carpet in Australia. Cohen, who is nominated for The Trial of the Chicago 7, wore a brown and cream Ralph Lauren Purple Label suit with Omega watch and cufflinks, while Fisher stunned in a black Dior dress, Bulgari jewels and Christian Louboutin shoes.