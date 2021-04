Best Original Song

“Fight for You” by H.E.R., Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice” by Daniel Pemberton, The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik” by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Goransson, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Io Sì (Seen)” by Diane Warren, The Life Ahead

“Speak Now” by Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami