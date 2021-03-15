Oscars Viola Davis, Steven Yeun and More 2021 Nominees Just Made Oscars History By Meredith Nardino March 15, 2021 Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock 7 3 / 7 Riz Ahmed The Sound of Metal star is the first Muslim star to receive a best actor nomination. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Still Together? Inside Their Relationship Drama Rob Dyrdek Shares 10 Weird Wellness Hacks That Actually Work How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News