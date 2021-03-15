Carey Mulligan for Best Actress in ‘Promising Young Woman’

“I’m absolutely elated this morning, and I am so honored to be in such esteemed company across all categories,” the English actress, 35, said in a statement to Us. “Thank you to the Academy for embracing this story which means so much to me. It’s all thanks to my dear friend — the fearless, hilarious, bold writer and director Emerald Fennell and the incredible cast and crew she assembled. We all signed on because we believed wholeheartedly in her vision, and I’m so grateful to her for inviting me to be a part of it.”