Glenn Close for Best Supporting Actress in ‘Hillbilly Elegy’

“Congratulations to all my fellow nominees. I’m beyond thrilled and deeply grateful for Netflix’s brilliant support of their artists,” the 73-year-old actress said in a statement to Us. “I owe so much to Ron Howard, Amy Adams, Owen Asztalos and my genius hair and makeup team. This wouldn’t have happened without them. I dedicate this honor to all the grandmothers in the world who fight to give their children a better life.”