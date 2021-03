Leslie Odom Jr. for Best Supporting Actor in ‘One Night in Miami’

“I left the Broadway stage four or five years ago and I started this journey in film,” he told Good Morning America on Monday. “I wanted to learn how to be on camera, I wanted to learn if I could be useful in this medium, and thanks to [director] Regina King and [screenwriter] Kemp Powers and this film, I really do feel like I’m on my way. It feels like a good beginning.”