Riz Ahmed for Best Actor in ‘Sound of Metal’

“Wow! I’m honored to be nominated by my fellow actors alongside such inspiring performances and [I] am grateful to the Academy for their support and encouragement,” the English actor, 38, said in a statement to Us. “I’m equally thrilled for our visionary writer-director Darius Marder and the brilliant Paul Raci, as well as our editor Mikkel, sound designer Nicolas and cowriter Abe Marder. These nominations represents the time, generosity and talents of so many — all of our incredible cast, crew, producers, and in particular, I’d like to thank my mentors in the drumming, addiction recovery, and D/deaf communities.”

He added, “Sound of Metal is about how a health crisis can cut you off from your life and loved ones, and force you to grow in unexpected ways. In a challenging year for so many, I hope this story can inspire us to forge new and deeper connections with ourselves and others.”