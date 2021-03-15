Sacha Baron Cohen for Best Supporting Actor in ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’

“I’m incredibly humbled and grateful to the Academy for both nominations! First, to the team of Trial of the Chicago 7 — acting is a team sport, and I would not be in this position if it were not for the brilliance of Aaron Sorkin and the incredibly talented actors and crew that he surrounded us with and who lifted us up every day,” the comedic actor, 49, said in a statement to Us. “Thank you, also, to the Academy for nominating Borat for the second time for Adapted Screenplay and for giving us the award for hiring the most WGA members in one movie. And, of course, congratulations to the sensational Maria Bakalova for her nomination! As a cast and crew, we took insane risks because we believed so deeply in the message of this movie — exposing the dangers of the last administration, but also celebrating the underlying goodness of ordinary people. Because underneath it all, we’re all the same, as Rudy Giuliani so very nearly demonstrated in that hotel room.”