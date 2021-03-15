Vanessa Kirby for Best Actress in ‘Pieces of a Woman’

“It is the greatest honor to be recognized by the Academy and for a film I care so much about, and is so deeply in my heart,” the English actress, 32, said in a statement to Us. “Thank you to Kornel and Kata for so bravely telling your story and for trusting me to be your Martha, to Kevin Turin and Ashley and Sam Levinson for believing in me, the cast and crew who I share this with, and to my family at Netflix for supporting and championing our story. I am so honored that this story has been shared; it is one of so many women, and of their babies. This belongs to them.”