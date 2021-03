Yuh-Jung Youn for Best Supporting Actress in ‘Minari’

“Never in my dreams did I ever think a Korean actress would be nominated for an Oscar, and I can’t believe it’s me! I am incredibly humbled by the honor,” Youn, 72, said in a statement to Us. “Thank you so much AMPAS, A24, Plan B, my Minari family and our entire cast and crew. We made this film with love, and I thank you for loving us back. And thank you, Isaac. This is all because of you!”