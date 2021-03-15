Oscars

Oscars 2021 Nominations Snubs and Surprises: Regina King, Lakeith Stanfield and More

By
Tom Hanks in News of the World
 Courtesy of Bruce Talamon/Universal
8
4 / 8
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

No Hanks?

It was a bit disappointing to see Tom Hanks come up empty for his Civil War film, News of the World.

Back to top