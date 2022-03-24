Belfast

Stars: Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Jude Hill, Lewis McAskie, Judi Dench, Ciarán Hinds and Colin Morgan.

Plot: The coming-of-age story is loosely inspired by writer and director Kenneth Branagh’s childhood in Northern Ireland in 1969. The pivotal moments of the film surround 9-year-old Buddy (Hill) as he tries to make sense of the violence impacting his family’s life amid the conflict between the Irish Catholics and Protestants.

Total Nominations: 7

Where to Watch: Moviegoers can catch the film in select theaters or pay to rent or buy it on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes or Vudu.