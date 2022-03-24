Coda

Stars: Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant.

Plot: Ruby (Jones) is a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults), who finds herself at a crossroads when her family’s fishing business is threatened, and she must decide whether to stay and help her loved ones or pursue her own path of making music. As the only hearing person in her family, Ruby fears she’ll be abandoning her parents if she leaves home to attend to Berklee College of Music.

Total Nominations: 3

Where to Watch: Coda is exclusively streaming on Apple TV+ and available in select theaters.