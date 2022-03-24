Don’t Look Up

Stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Chalamet and Ron Perlman.

Plot: The dark comedy follows two astronomers, Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence), as they attempt to warn mankind of an approaching comet that is set to destroy the planet. During their doomsday tour, they meet with the president (Streep) — but things don’t go as planned.

Total Nominations: 4

Where to Watch: The Adam McKay-directed film has been streaming on Netflix since December 2021.