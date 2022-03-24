Drive My Car

Stars: Hidetoshi Nishijima, Reika Kirishima and Tôko Miura.

Plot: The Japanese drama is based on one of Haruki Murakami’s short stories, adapted by Ryusuke Hamaguchi. In the film, a renowned stage actor and director named Yûsuke Kafuku (Nishijima) is faced with great loss after the death of his wife (Kirishima). In order to move forward, he finds himself directing a production of Uncle Vanya in Hiroshima, Japan.

Total Nominations: 4

Where to Watch: Drive My Car is currently streaming on HBO Max and playing at select theaters.