Drive My Car
Stars: Hidetoshi Nishijima, Reika Kirishima and Tôko Miura.
Plot: The Japanese drama is based on one of Haruki Murakami’s short stories, adapted by Ryusuke Hamaguchi. In the film, a renowned stage actor and director named Yûsuke Kafuku (Nishijima) is faced with great loss after the death of his wife (Kirishima). In order to move forward, he finds himself directing a production of Uncle Vanya in Hiroshima, Japan.
Total Nominations: 4
Where to Watch: Drive My Car is currently streaming on HBO Max and playing at select theaters.