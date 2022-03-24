Dune

Stars: Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Sharon Duncan-Brewster and more.

Plot: The movie is based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 science fiction novel of the same name, in which Paul Atreides (Chalamet) of the House of Atreides is set to rule over the planet of Caladan. In the film, Paul and his family are compelled to leave their home and govern a desert planet called Arrakis. The noble family later becomes embroiled in a war for control over the galaxy’s most valuable asset, which is found on Arrakis, as they fight to keep their titles and stay alive.

Total Nominations: 10

Where to Watch: The sci-fi film is available to stream on HBO Max. Fans have the option to buy or rent it on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. It is also available for purchase on DVD or Blu-Ray.