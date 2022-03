King Richard

Stars: Will Smith, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal and Tony Goldwyn.

Plot: The biographical film takes a look at how tennis legends Venus (Sidney) and Serena Williams (Singleton) became superstars in the sport with coaching by their father, Richard Williams (Smith), who never took no for an answer.

Total Nominations: 6

Where to Watch: In addition to being in theaters nationwide, King Richard can be streamed on HBO Max and Apple TV.