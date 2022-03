Licorice Pizza

Stars: Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman and Sean Penn.

Plot: Paul Thomas Anderson’s movie tells the story of a young woman named Alana Kane (Haim) and her first love, Gary Valentine (Hoffman), as they grow up in California’s San Fernando Valley in 1973.

Total Nominations: 3

Where to Watch: Viewers can purchase the Oscar-nominated film on Amazon Prime or see it in theaters.