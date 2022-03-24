Top 5

Stories

Oscars

A Complete Guide to All of the Oscars 2022 Best Picture Nominees: ‘Coda,’ ‘The Power of the Dog’ and More

By
Bradley Cooper Brings Ex Irina Shayk to Nightmare Alley Premiere 2 Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara and Bradley Cooper in 'Nightmare Alley.' Kerry Hayes
10
8 / 10
podcast

Nightmare Alley

Stars: Bradley Cooper, Blanchett, Toni Collette, Rooney Mara, David Strathairn and Willem Dafoe.

Plot: Stanton Carlisle (Cooper) works his way up as a grifter on the carnival circuit after getting close to clairvoyant Zeena (Collette) and her husband, Pete (Strathairn). With the support of his love interest Molly (Mara), Stan plots with a mysterious psychiatrist (Blanchett) to con a dangerous tycoon in 1940s New York.

Total Nominations: 4

Where to Watch: The drama is available to watch on Hulu and in select theaters.

Back to top