Nightmare Alley

Stars: Bradley Cooper, Blanchett, Toni Collette, Rooney Mara, David Strathairn and Willem Dafoe.

Plot: Stanton Carlisle (Cooper) works his way up as a grifter on the carnival circuit after getting close to clairvoyant Zeena (Collette) and her husband, Pete (Strathairn). With the support of his love interest Molly (Mara), Stan plots with a mysterious psychiatrist (Blanchett) to con a dangerous tycoon in 1940s New York.

Total Nominations: 4

Where to Watch: The drama is available to watch on Hulu and in select theaters.