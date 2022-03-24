The Power of the Dog

Stars: Cumberbatch, Dunst, Plemons and Smit-McPhee.

Plot: Jane Campion’s adaptation of Thomas Savage’s novel highlights a domineering — but charismatic — rancher named Phil Burbank (Cumberbatch). After Phil’s brother, George (Plemons), brings his new wife (Dunst) and her son, Peter (Smit-McPhee), to live on the ranch, Phil’s tough love actions only get more intense. He torments his sister-in-law and her son until he is faced with the possibility of love.

Total Nominations: 12

Where to Watch: Moviegoers can stream The Power of the Dog on Netflix.