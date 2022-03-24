Top 5

Stories

Oscars

A Complete Guide to All of the Oscars 2022 Best Picture Nominees: ‘Coda,’ ‘The Power of the Dog’ and More

By
Sam Elliott Slams the 'Allusions of Homosexuality' in ‘Power of the Dog’
Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee in 'The Power of the Dog'. Netflix
10
9 / 10
podcast

The Power of the Dog

Stars: Cumberbatch, Dunst, Plemons and Smit-McPhee.

Plot: Jane Campion’s adaptation of Thomas Savage’s novel highlights a domineering — but charismatic — rancher named Phil Burbank (Cumberbatch). After Phil’s brother, George (Plemons), brings his new wife (Dunst) and her son, Peter (Smit-McPhee), to live on the ranch, Phil’s tough love actions only get more intense. He torments his sister-in-law and her son until he is faced with the possibility of love.

Total Nominations: 12

Where to Watch: Moviegoers can stream The Power of the Dog on Netflix.

Back to top