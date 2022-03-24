West Side Story

Stars: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez and Rita Moreno.

Plot: Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical, West Side Story revisits the love story of two teenagers from different walks of life. Throughout the film, the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks street gangs proves to be one of the many things that stands in the way of Tony (Elgort) and Maria (Zegler) living happily ever after.

Total Nominations: 7

Where to Watch: The musical is streaming on Disney+ and HBO Max. It is also playing in some theaters throughout the U.S.